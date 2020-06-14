Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph has come for married women who say they were raped by their husbands after telling the men they aren’t in the mood for sex.
In a video she made with her hubby, tagged ”Talk with the OLAGUNJU”, the actress opined that a woman’s body is the food of her husband and should be ready for him whenever he needs to ”feed on it.”
Anita Joseph asserted that it is wrong for women to tell their husbands they aren’t in the mood for sex.
“You are not in the mood? Open it. When he enters, you will be in the mood” she told married women
