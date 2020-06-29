Popular Nigerian Drama Minister, Mike Bamiloye has issued an advice to politicians in the country.

Mike Bamiloye in his statement via his Twitter handle called on politicians to serve the national cake and not eat it.

He said, “If you want to be in Politics and be so joyful and fulfilled in life, SERVE THE NATIONAL CAKE, DONT EAT THE NATIONAL CAKE.”

He added that anyone that eats the national cake ends up with diarrhea.

”You people that struggle to go into Politics to go and eat the National Cake, don’t you see those who are the Cake having Terrible Running Stomachs all around us? I have not seen anyone eating the National Cake and not ending in diarrhea,” Mike Bamiloye added.

