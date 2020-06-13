A Nigerian man from the eastern part of the country has taken to social media to criticize all governors from the south East region for bad governance that has kept the region at the point of total decay.

The man compared the works, popularity and good will of the governors to that of Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde who was elected last year.

According to Iykimo on twitter, Seyin Makinde is more popular than all the 11 Governors from the South East Region.

He wrote:

Seyi Makinde who elected gov last year is more popular and has more goodwill than all South East Govs.

SE Govs are on Facebook arresting critics.

Myopic

Another user under his thread said it hasn’t been the been this bad for the region.

“This particular set of Governors in SE are so terrible. We’ve not had it this bad. They are afraid and naive to engage on SM. Their performance is far below average. They feel less concerned about good governance”, he wrote.