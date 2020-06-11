Nigeria Rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken a swipe at Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele after she advised him to stay away from controversial singer, Naira Marley.

According to Zlatan, the actress told him to stay away from his close associate, Naira Marley and the reason she said that was because of his ‘brand’. He then went to mock her infamous arrest after she hosted a party during the lock-down which broke social distancing rules, a party which Naira Marley attended.

His post reads ;

Funke Akindele said i should stay away from Nairamarley because of my brand.

She fucked with Nairamarley, they arrested her.

See his post below ;

If you recall a few months ago, Funke Akindele threw a surprise birthday party to celebrate her husband’s 43rd birthday in their Lagos home on the 4th of April, 2020. However, the guests who attended exceeded the number of persons stated by the government to be at a gathering. Due to this Funke Akindele, her husband, JJC Skillz, and Naira marley were arrested by the Nigerian police force for defying the lockdown orders.

