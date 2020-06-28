One Adeleke Fayemiwo, who was allegedly arrested for defiling a 13-year-old daughter in Osun State has broke silence.

The State’s police commissioner, Mr Undie Adie, said Fayemiwo admitted to having carnal knowledge of his daughter at their residence located at B50, Agbongbe Street, Ibokun and blamed it on alcohol.

“I am a farmer and the girl is my daughter. I told her to cook for me but she refused. She used to sneak to my room and demand sex. The day we had sex, I took beer and mixed it with hot drink.

I did it under the influence of alcohol. Her mother had left me. I have a wife, but the girl will always come to me at night to ask for sex,” he said. The victim has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

HOT NOW