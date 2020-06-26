BBnaija star, Ifu Ennada has given her take on the trending Hushpuppi arrest by the Dubai police over the allegations of being a fraudster.

The beauty entrepreneur, who’s known to air her voice on controversial issues took to her Insta stories to give a shout out to the Dubai police for effecting the arrest of the socialite.

While stating a popular phrase for thieves, she admonished her followers to say no to crime and that if they feel attacked by the Hushpuppi’s story, then they need to re-evaluate their life.

She wrote,

Every day for the Thief one day for The Owner. #SayNoToCrime #ShoutOutsToDubaiPolice If you feel attacked by this story then you need to re evaluate your life. If you insult me because of this story, then Thunder will fire you. PS: I hope the corrupt Politicians in Nigerians are taking notes, every fraudulent person go get their turn one day in Jesus name. Hopefully we’ll slowly rebuild the image of Nigeria. We have good people in Nigeria, Nigerians are not Fraudsters. Clean Honest Work pays.

