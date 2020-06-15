Popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media sensation, Bobrisky is celebrating his father’s birthday today and he did in a grand style as he leads a convoy to his father’s house.

The self-acclaimed “queen of social media” took to his Instagram page to share a video of the procession leading to his father’s house in honor of his birthday today.

He wrote:

Going to surprise my dad. Thanks to @royalhugssurprises for turning up for me. Happy birthday daddy. 💃💃💃💃 💃

