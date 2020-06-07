Popular Nigerian singers, Adekunle Gold and Simi have welcomed their new bundle of joy.

The celebrity couple took to social media to give us the first look of their bundle of joy.

The new mum shared the first photo of their adorable daughter.

she wrote;

Adejare.

It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.

Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020

Adekunle Gold also shared the news in an email where he recounted the adorable moment he first held his baby in his arms.

According to him, he was filled with tears when he welcomed his baby girl into the world, he would even cry more when she stared into her eyes.

So I got a mail from @adekunleGOLD, absolutely amazing, but right now AG baby is not our baby anymore, AG baby now has a baby 😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/yXogOnd3x2 — Yetunde Lawal (@YetundeOfLagos) June 7, 2020

HOT NOW