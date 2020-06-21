Nigerian sensational singer, Simisola Ogunleye, simply known as Simi has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Adekunle Gold on father’s day.

The Duduke crooner took to her Instagram page to share a video of Adekunle Gold grinning from ear to ear as he cuddles and rocks their baby girl, Adejare while singing a yoruba song to her.

Sharing the video, she wished him a happy father’s day and called him a superstar in the making.

Simi announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram page some weeks ago and revealed that they had named the baby girl Adejare.

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl…,” she wrote.

It’s father’s day today and she has celebrated her hubby with an amazing video which she shared via IG.

Watch the video below;