Billboard’s latest ranking on Sub-Saharan African artistes with highest views shows Starboy has plummeted down the charts
With many of his fans expecting him to be the leader of the Nigerian music industry, he fell five places down the list and three places above his compatriot Mr. Eazi.
Burna Boy once again showed just why he is truly the African Giant, he had 435.57 million views whilst the two self acclaimed “Greatest Artiste “, Davido and Wizkid had 285.76 million and 176.23 million respectively.
Two Nigerian female acts Yemi Alade and Sinach also the list with 109.5m and 120.5m views respectively
See full chart below:
