DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola, daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola have taken to social media to serve sister goals in an adorable video.

DJ Cuppy shared the loved up video on her verified Instagram page.

In the adorable video, Temi and Ifeoluwa could be seen taking a stroll with arms locked together as they gushed over each other.

They both blew their fans some rare kisses before hitting the red button on the video recorder.

Sharing the video on instagram page today June 15, DJ Cuppy wrote; “My baby is finally back, Temi took me for a walk. #SisterSister #FamilyFirst”

Watch adorable video of the two loved up sisters below;

