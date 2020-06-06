Nigerians have reacted following the outcry from the family of Music legend, Majek Fashek as they seek funds to fly his remains home.

Recall the reggae music maestro, Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fasheke died in the United States of America on June 1, 2020 and right now, his family is in need of financial assistance to bring the body of the deceased back home in Nigeria for him to be laid to rest.

On behalf of Majek Fashek’s family, the former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast and owner of U&I Records, Agbonayinma made the announcement.

Agbonayinma pleads for Majek, a music legend and Africa’s pride not to be buried like an ordinary man, read what he said here

Nigerians, however, are quite ambivalent in their responses to this development. Having sent their condolences to the family, Nigerians feel the body of the sleeping legend should be laid to rest in the United States where he died, to avoid the financial tolls it’s already having on them.

Another group slams the idea of bringing dead Nigerian celebrities home for burial. A Facebook user commented saying: “So Nigerian is now a burial ground”

Read more comments below:

