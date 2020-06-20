Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede in a statement via her Instagram handle attested that Social media has become the online court people take their problems to get justice after failing to get it offline.

Yvonne Jegede went on to say that social media is a place where one’s mind can be toiled with, as lies and truth are told by victims and predators.

She wrote;

Social media is country on its own where anything and everything happens, you find victims and preys, where you hear the truth and the lies. A place your mind can be used depending on how YOU want (Good or Bad). .

