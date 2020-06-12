Popular Nigeran singer, Solid Star has set the contract agreement he had with his former record label, Achievas Entertainment on fire. The singer who was signed to the record label left the record label in 2018 due to their strained relationship.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story, Solid star is seen setting ablaze his contract with the label owned by Paul Cole Chiori also known as Ossy Achievas. Solid Star wwho released two albums, ‘One In A Million’ (2010) and ‘W.E.E.D’ (2016) under the record label, expressed gratitude to the label for being there for over 10 years.

Since leaving Achievas Entertainment, Solid Star has been operating under his own label, Shaba Entertainment.

Watch the video below…

