Nollywood actress cum movie maker Eucharia Anunobi has taken to social media to take a swipe at some women who no longer care for themselves because of the lockdown.

According to Eucharia Anunobi, she stressed that a person’s dressing is what people see before anything else and so women should always be presentable.

She added that a lot of women now smell like he-goats all over the house.

She wrote on IG, “People see who you are (THROUGH YOUR DRESSING ) before they know who you are (THROUGH THE THINGS YOU SAY ) Be presentable always. Because of being locked down in the house ,a lot of wives are no longer taking care of themselves: no makeup , not wearing perfumes any longer , smelling like he – goats all over the house , having their hairs in disarray, dressing shabily. Do you remember that Adam said of Eve ,when God brought her to him : This now is the bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh ….he said so , because Eve had been made ( prepared, fashioned, well decorated ) by God as he (Adam ) set eyes on her . Don’t let the lock down turn you into pigs !!! Genesis 2 : 21 – 23 #trendsetter #Godsowndiva”

HOT NOW