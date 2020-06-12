Nollywood A-list actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh in a latest statement has taken to her Instagram page to mock individuals who post motivational quotes on social media.

The 35 year old mother of one and brand influencer stated that she knows some of these people in real life and they are actually senseless.

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Some people will post motivational quotes everyday, and i know them in real life, they don’t have sense.”

This is coming barely a few days after she celebrated her 35th birthday where she listed some of her major achievements.

