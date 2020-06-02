Media personnel, Toke Makinwa while reacting to the latest happenings around the world said that “someone said the trumpet sounded a long time ago.

Toke Makinwa stressed that there can’t be anything worse than what is going on around the world at the world.

She said, “Someone said “trumpet sounded a long time ago”, this must be hell because there can’t be anything worse than what is going on around the world. Me: errrm trumpet sound and I’m still here???”

Someone said “trumpet sounded a long time ago”, this must be hell because there can’t be anything worse than what is going on around the world. Me: errrm trumpet sound and I’m still here??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 2, 2020

Toke Makinwa, however, added that the trumpet can’t sound and she will still be left behind.

“Pls don’t play that rough play, trumpet cannot sound and I’ll be left behind, I’m number 1 in heaven holding the Nigerian flag so they let me in quick, already been in hell and back, got a flag to show,” she added.

According to the Christian Bible, the sound of the trumpet signifies the end of the world.

