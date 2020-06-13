The world of gaming device is about to change once Sony finally releases the upgraded version of PS4, which is the most anticipated PS5. Sony, during its Future of Gaming event Thursday gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console and most people are already craving to get theirs even though we expect it to be expensive considering the situation of the world economy.

Sony disclosed it will be releasing two PS5 consoles, which is a big surprise.

This means there will be a standard console and also a digital-only PS5, something similar to the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which is more streamlined and does away with the traditional disc tray.

At the moment, the cost of the PS5 is yet to be revealed by Sony and it didn’t provide information on pre-orders and launch day bundles, but there are expectations that some of the PS5 launch games like like a sequel to Spider-Man, Resident Evil 8 and Horizon Forbidden West showcased during the event will be bundled up with the new console when it releases in late 2020.

Information from Wikipedia showed the console is expected to be out towards the end of 2020. The PS5 is expected to be a powerful console coming with features like a custom SSD, 3D audio, and the ray tracing more commonly seen in a PC GPU. But considering the costs of components and a range of custom hardware filling each console, the PS5 price could be $499 or above..

