Fast-rising American based Nigerian music star, Speed Darlington and Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari have been caught all loved up on tape. In the video which has since gone viral, the duo was seen holding themselves and looking at each other passionately.

The video appears to be a location video for an upcoming project.

Speed Darlington could obviously not get enough of the mother of twins as he wrapped his hands around her waist andraised her up till she let out a deep groan.

Watch the video below…

