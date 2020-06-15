Soso Soberekon has advised his fellow-men what to do to a woman they love. According to the popular artiste manager and entertainment personality, if you love a woman, you have to spend on her until she becomes too expensive for other guys to afford.

“Brother if you love her, spend on her till she becomes too expensive for other guys to afford.” he posted on Instagram.

If you recall, Soso Soberekon recently expressed concerns over the short-lived marriages of so many couples of late. His major concerns stem from the fact that guests spent so much money to be there for the wedding.

He cited the time he spent 65,000 Naira to buy a couple’s aso-ebi last December. He also payed for his flight ticket to attend the wedding in Enugu and back to Lagos. After all the money spent, he heard that the couple “divorced” 4 days later.

Soso said that from now on, any couple who expects him to buy aso-ebi that’s more than 1,500 Naira will have to sign an agreement with his lawyer to refund his money if they divorce.

