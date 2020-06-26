Beautiful Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is doing nothing in hiding her excitement as her daughter emerges as the valedictorian of her school.
The proud mother of 2 took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of her daughter, Angelica on her graduation day.
According to Damasus, not only did her beauty-with-brains daughter become the valedictorian but also bagged a scholarship at the Colombian university.
Sharing photos of her daughter, Stella wrote,
“My beautiful daughter @angelicatooni graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now. She didn’t only get a scholarship to @columbia she is also #valedictorian of the class of 2020. #classof2020 #columbiauniversity”
In another post, she wrote,
“She is begging me to stop posting. It’s a bit too much mummy. My dear allow me. I didn’t get to do this for years. I have a reason to flood my page @angelicatooni”
