Beautiful Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is doing nothing in hiding her excitement as her daughter emerges as the valedictorian of her school.

The proud mother of 2 took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of her daughter, Angelica on her graduation day.

According to Damasus, not only did her beauty-with-brains daughter become the valedictorian but also bagged a scholarship at the Colombian university.

Sharing photos of her daughter, Stella wrote,

“My beautiful daughter @angelicatooni graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now. She didn’t only get a scholarship to @columbia she is also #valedictorian of the class of 2020. #classof2020 #columbiauniversity”

In another post, she wrote,

“She is begging me to stop posting. It’s a bit too much mummy. My dear allow me. I didn’t get to do this for years. I have a reason to flood my page @angelicatooni”

