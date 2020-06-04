Nigerian legendary artiste, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba in a recent outburst via his Twitter handle has slammed pastors and imams.

2Baba in a tweet, stated that Africa need to change its education system as well as religion and tribal issues.

He said, “we “AFRICA” Need 2 change our EDUCTION system. That includes religion and tribal nonsense.”

TuBaba went on to slam pastors and imams as he told them to stop embarrassing God.

He said, “Fuck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!! GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD Preach TRUTH. Don’t be embarrassing GOD every where #ONELOVERELIGION”

“My GOD no go tell me 2 collect money for am. My GOD no go tell me 2 fight or kill person for am My GOD no weak like that. My GOD don package everything keep, that’s why I get BRAIN. I no go turn the other chick again. #WARRIORS #Standwellwell”

“Make una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh”

