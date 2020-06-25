Popular actress, Princess Shyngle in a latest statement has warned married men to stop sending her love proposals as she threatens to report them to their wives.
Princess Shyngle made this known via her social media handle as she warned married men saying,” If you’re a married man and you mistakenly slide into my dm asking me out or even complimenting me I’m going to screenshot it and send it to your wife. I’m not joking, I’m about to dm a few wives with a screenshot of their husband on my dm”
