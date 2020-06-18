Super Eagles star, Ogenyi Onazi has narrated how he chased a thief down the streets of Rome to apprehend the culprit who had just robbed an unsuspecting female tourist.

The 27-year-old midfielder in a live Instagram chat with Nigerian radio station Brila FM, Onazi described the moment as spectacular adding that he made the headlines for the act.

“I was having dinner with my brother near Termini Station and there were some tourists. “I saw a boy and immediately felt due to his suspicious behaviour that he wanted to steal something. I told my brother to take my wallets and keys to the car because I don’t know if I am the target. “I didn’t even have time to tell my brother that he had already snatched the tourist’s wallet and runoff. “I chased him down and brought him back to the restaurant, avoiding the ire of the people around there. “I told the restaurant owner to call the police and we brought the bag back to the lady. She was in tears and she thanked me because she had like Four thousand pounds that was meant for their shopping and tickets in the bag.”

Onazi spent five seasons with Italian club Lazio between 2011 and 2016 where he scored two goals in 110 appearances before he joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

