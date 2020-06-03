Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been voted Lille’s best player of the year. His emergence as Lille’s best player in the truncated 2019-20 season is not surprising for many going by the spectacular displays of the 21-year old in what is just his maiden campaign in Ligue 1.

After the French Lique 1 was concluded in which Paris-Saint-Germain were crowned champions, Lille took to their social media page to announce the name of Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen has been named as Lille's Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/gsvirjq9WP — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 2, 2020

Osimhen joined Lille from Belgian side Charleroi as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe who moved to Premier League side Arsenal. Fans initially thought that the Nigerian might not be able to replace Pepe, but the Super Eagles striker has made Lille fans to forget about the Ivorian star.

Scoring goals has been an easy one for Victor Osimhen since he joined Lille netting 18 in 31 games for the side.

