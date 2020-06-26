Nigerian controversial former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha, in a recent live video has addressed her haters who are trying so hard to bring her down.

Tacha went emotional in the video as she said she doesn’t understand why people are desperately trying to get her out of the way.

She said she doesn’t know why people care so much about her success although she didn’t emerge winner of the big brother naija, pepper Dem season.

She reminded her haters that she was disqualified from the house, so they should stop seeing her as a threat to them.

However, she pointed out that her ‘titan’ fan-base remains her greatest army and even though she was disqualified from BBNaija, she was qualified by God.

Watch the video below;

