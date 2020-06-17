Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken time out to celebrate the surgeon that performed her surgery procedure few years ago as he celebrates his birthday today.

The Abuja based actress took to her page to thank the Lagos medical practitioner who made her body goals become a reality. Tonto Dikeh, while appreciating the surgeon, thanked him for her giving her a curvaceous bum and hips.

Happy birthday doctor, thanks for my bum and hips”, she wrote

Tonto Dikeh is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who don’t shy away from the fact that they performed plastic surgery to enhance their bodies.

In an interview with BBC, the actress revealed she has had a number of surgical procedures done to achieve her ‘perfect’ look because she didn’t like her initial figure.

When asked how many times she has gone under the knife, the singer-cum humanitarian said;

“I don’t know, I can’t tell you how many. Maybe I’ll be going for my third one. I want to do my breasts and touch up my belly as well.”

Checkout her cheeky birthday message to her plastic surgeon below

