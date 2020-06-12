Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian has revealed that success does not happen by chance.

The successful entertainer made the statement in a post on his Instagram page on Democracy Day, while disclosing to his followers about the new ideas on his mind.

He further stated that it takes more than luck to build a great business or rise to the top of a chosen profession.

“The new ideas running in my head has kept me awake all night. Success doesn’t happen by accident.

You can’t build a great business, achieve a massive goal or rise to the top of your profession only with luck.

It takes a ridiculous amount of work and consistently showing up every single day for many years.

He emphasised that hard work is the only proven remedy for poverty adding that it is imperative to always remember the reason for starting a particular project or embarking on a journey.

“And sometimes you need to be reminded of why you started in the first place and that everything is going to be worth it in the end. THE ONLY CURE FOR STRUGGLE IS TO HUSTLE.”

