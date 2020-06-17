Nigerians have reacted to the N1m compensation given to a painter Mr. Adeyemi Olanrewaju by the United Bank for Africa UBA following the tragic accident that got him electrocuted and losing an arm in the process.

Recall Akure based Nigerian activist, Olufemi Fasipe called the attention of the bank on social media to a painter named Mr. Aderemi Olanrewaju who got electrocuted in one of their branches while on duty.

According to Yemi, the painter, Mr. Adeyemi who resides in Addo-Ekiti was contracted by a yet-to-be-identified branch of UBA to repaint the premises. While carrying out his duties, the painter got sucked into a Mini transformer and got electrocuted; losing an arm to the tragic accident.

CATCH UP: UBA donates N1 million to painter who got electrocuted while working in one of their branches

Nigerians in reaction to the news believe UBA, being one of the biggest banks in the country, can do better than they offered the man who just survived a life-threatening accident in one of their facilities.

Read some comments of angry Nigerians below:

