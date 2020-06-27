Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a dreaded controversial police unit in the Nigeria Police Force. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Ogbizi.

They are known to always cause tension and fear wherever they go because of the way they operate, They are disliked by the Nigerian youths for so many reasons.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment a man trying to evade being harassed by SARS operatives, crashes a roadside stall in Warri, Delta State. Watch the video below:

