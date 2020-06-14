Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has emerged the Most Searched Actress on the internet at The Net Honors 2020.
The controversial Instagram user was nominated alongside other heavyweights like Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Lizzy Anjorin, and Regina Daniels. Lately, Tonto has become known for her humanitarian works, her partnership with Zikel cosmetics, and her friendship with her proclaimed best friend, Bobrisky.
Data for NET Honours is sourced from a wide database of over eight million users who have engaged with Netng, Neusroom, Orin, and 234Star platforms via the websites, social media accounts, and email newsletters within a 12-month calendar period.
See the list of full winners here.
