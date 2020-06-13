Political critic and former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, is back with his daily nuggets.

According to the controversial figure, no man owes a woman the duty of taking care of her, rather his duty is to show her respect and courtesy.

He added that men should rather look after their mothers if they want to look after a woman and emancipate themselves from being enslaved by their girlfriend.

“Dear boyfriend

The only duty you owe your girlfriend is courtesy. You dont owe her maintenance, or footing her bills. Emancipate yourself from that slavery. If you want to look after a woman, look after your mother!” he wrote.

