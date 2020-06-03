Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has responded to rape allegations from one Jayamah22 on social media.

In case you missed the initial story, catch up here before you continue. The DMW act revealed that it was a man behind the account that disguised as a lady to call him out for rape.

According to Peruzzi, at least taking a cue from his tweets, an unsettled score he had with someone who has refused to want nothing but his life is the one trying to take advantage of the rape trend on social media to dent his career.

He wrote:

Asked What He Wanted, He Said My Life. But I Already Gave It To God. Go Get It From Him. The only way you’d be able to bring me down is if you brought me up here. This is the last time I’d stoop down to your level my brother. Live Life 🕊



Checkout his other tweets and reply to fans who asked him to react to the allegations

MY NAME IS OKOH TOBECHUKWU, I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER BE A RAPIST. — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) June 3, 2020

