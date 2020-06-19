Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju better known as Bobrisky has returned to his controversial lifestyle on social media.
Bobrisky has returned to Instagram to continue his boastful spree following a visit to his father on his birthday.
In a recent posts on her Instagram page, Bobrisky shared a video and claimed in the caption that the one eating her is enjoying.
She wrote.
‘Na person dey knack dis Bobrisky. D person is enjoying Sha‘
