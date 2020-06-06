Reborn dance hall musician, Cynthia Morgan with the new stage name, Madrina has recently shared some lovely photos of herself as she takes leaps in getting back her old self.

Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram page to share the stunning pictures which she deleted minutes later for a reason best known to her.

See her photos below;

This is coming after the singer apologized to her former boss, Jude Okoye following the misunderstanding that happened between them.

According to her, she never lied but allowed the hurt and pain from past dealings to take over my emotions, asking for understanding and patience from everyone supporting her.

She promised to not take the new opportunity for granted and also formally introduced herself as ‘The Madrina’.

