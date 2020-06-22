According to the reports, one of the WWE most dreaded wrestlers, The Undertaker in a latest statement has announced his retirement from the wrestle mania as he stressed that he has “nothing left to accomplish” in the ring and he feels like an old man in the ring.

The 55-year-old, who has been in the game for about 30 years since his WWF debut in 1990 said:

“I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right.

This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.

I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that.”

He added that:

“I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?

It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.

If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.”

“But at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

