Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem is still in mourning state following the death of her younger brother, Alexander Kareem in a London shooting that occurred a few days ago.

Alexander Kareem, 20, was shot dead close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, on June 8th.

Khafi took to Twitter to say that morning times are worst for her as it hits again that he isn’t with her anymore.

“The mornings are worst. Each morning it hits again that he isn’t here anymore.” she tweeted

Alexander died after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush at 12.40am on Monday.

According to detectives, a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out three miles away.

The police said they were yet to make any arrests.

