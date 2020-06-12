Popular Owerri based king of nightlife, Cubana Chief Priest has shared a special moment with his lovely family. He took to his official Instagram page to share a new video of himself, his wife and kids bonding as they took a road trip.

He also advised his followers to do everything to work on their marriage. He is seen in the video driving and singing along with his family. He gave the video the caption,

“Make Dem No Deceive You There Is Nothing Sweeter Than Marriage. “Try Your Best To Make It Work, Family Is Golden Is The Sweetest Thing I Have Ever Seen, As You Can See Mine Is Perfectly Working We Just Dey Cruise God Dey, Money Dey, Fame Dey, Loyalty, Love N Respect Dey The Only Thing Left Is My Baby Antho, If You Like Dey There Dey MuMu, Make People Wey Their Own No Work Dey Deceive You. @_deangels My Wife Biko Call Me? I Get Antho For You.”

Watch the video below,

