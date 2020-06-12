Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that Davido and Chioma’s relationship troubles are fake and sponsored by his enemies in the industry.

According to the controversial actor, Davido and Chioma ‘s highly anticipated wedding is not going down well for some of his industry mates because his bride-to-be Is from another ethnic group.

Uche wrote:

Update) Davido told me a lot of people in the #music industry are not #happy that he is getting married to an Igbo woman. ￼￼My people, is it a crime for a Yoruba man to fall in #love with an igbo lady and plan to #marry her?

￼If his father and entire #family members accept Chioma, wetin concern Agbero with overload? ￼Stop paying people to spread #fakenews against Davido to spoil his #wedding plans for Chioma, ￼according to my #phone conversation with Davido, he said “Chioma na my last bus stop, she go born my 4th child in few months” ￼#Davido is not tribalistic, my people why is it extremely hard for haters to accept that a Yoruba man can marry an igbo woman.

