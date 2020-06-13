Nigerians woke up on Saturday morning to reports of Hushpuppi’s extradition to the country from the United Arab Emirates.

According to the reports, plans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges, The Nation learnt on Friday.

Nigerians in reaction to the recent development on the Instagram celebrity’s case have said that it was a wrong move to forcefully return the alleged fraudster to the country due to the justice system that seems penetrable.

They came up with possible theories in which Hushpuppi could wiggle out of his troubles.

Check some comments below:

One Precious Eze on Facebook wrote: They want to bring him back. To collect their share Hide him And say he has died.. Lols.these people sef.

Munirat Isa: Imagine. They want to share his money and free him to go and commit more fraud. Crazy country

Chukwu Emeka Ugwu: Pls let them free him I want him to be a free man …… All this people against him Una think say e easy to defraud person ??? That guy is talented abeg

Ify Udenze Chibuogwu Even if he faces charges of fraud in my country, right inside jail, he have his laptop and phones, the business continues and my country police will have their share of every transaction😂😂😂😂

HOT NOW