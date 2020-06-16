A set of Arewa triplets have been condemned for taking their picture in a certain way. The lady identified as @MFaarees_ on Twitter, called out the triplets for sharing a photo of them kissing each other on the cheek.

MFaarees_ who described herself as an Economist in her bio wrote, “This is the highest level of stupidity I’ve ever seen on my TL. Who cares if you are triplets…this is not our culture and this is unislamic.”

However, her post has already triggered all sorts of reactions. While some recognise that her aim was to admonish and correct the triplets, others condemned her for being hypocritical. They asked her to expend the same energy to speak against underage marriages, the Almajiri scourge, and other issues currently affecting her region. Other persons also besieged her for mixing the Hausa culture with her own version of Islam without actual knowledge.

The lady has, however, tried to redeem herself in other tweets. She wrote that she was only speaking about the publicising of the picture on social media and not for taking the picture in that manner.

