BBNaija former housemate, Tuoyo Ideh has refuted claims by Tacha that he was dropping his account number in her DMs two years ago, begging for money.

This is coming after Tacha dragged him and bragged that she will feed him and his guys for a decade, for saying she has a low IQ.

“I will like to clarify something. Tacha, you are a bloody ass liar. This is the reason everyone you have worked with keeps dropping you like a bad habit. If I beg person for money, no be even you I go beg for money, “I dislike liars 🥴🥴 , I know many people can attest to the fact that you lie a lot and you a big pretender . You live for the gram , you act for the camera . My account was in your dm not because I was begging or asking you for money , it was there because you were paid by @charmeeocial_ management to pay inuencers over 3k followers to vibe to his song besides I wasn’t paid any money at all I have receipts.”

Watch video below.

HOT NOW