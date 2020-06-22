Nigerian born-British based heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua joined fans and fellow celebrities to celebrate his son and supportive father.

His celebration was quite different from what is usually done, he showed three strong generations of the “Joshuas”, announcing his domination in the game and continuation of his legacy by his son.

He shared photos of the 3 strong generations; his father (Robert Joshua), son (Joseph Bayley Temiloluwa Prince Joshua) and himself, wishing them a beautiful father’s day.

HOT NOW