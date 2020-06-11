Throwback photos of when Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi was still a hustling music producer in Lagos has surfaced online. The embattled alleged fraudster had his life crumbling right before his eyes as news made rounds globally over his arrest in Dubai two days ago.

Who would have thought the “Real Estate’ mogul had humble beginnings and could end up being one of the biggest producers in the country had he stayed true to his initial hustle?

If you are familiar with the Nigerian music scene, you will understand that Skales, Wizkid, Ice Prince and Olamide all came to lime light around same period of 2010 – 2013? Well, during those periods, some of them had encounters with Hushpuppi, who lived by a very popular studio in Lagos that is often visited by these upcoming artists.

At that time, Hushpuppi sells groceries at a very small store around the corner from the studio. You can see some photos of him below in the studio and another photo with Olamide.

Well, Hushpuppi could not wait for his time, so he decided to take another path in life, he started his ‘online business’, where he takes money from people who have too much and use it to lead a luxurious lifestyle. His escape soon see him relocated to Malaysia around 2014 – where he lived for around 2 years

