Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of National Leader of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly ordered the invasion and shut down of Computer Village.

According to reports, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos has shut down the Ikeja Computer Village, which is the hub of ICT accessories in Nigeria.

She gave her aides the order, who invaded the village overnight removing signboards of the various associations domiciled in the village with the order that no shop should open for business.

Her order was carried out at a time, when many are just recovering from the lockdown, following the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Bells reported that her grievance was the refusal of about five million businessmen, some of them, who are experts inhabiting the hub to pay the imposed levy of N1000 per day, irrespective of about 15 existing associations, all registered by the Federal Government, in what many have described as a political move to keep the area under control.

