Amid the drama surrounding the rape allegations levied against D’banj, celebrities have weighed in to condemn the act of rape in all ramifications.

Recall a lady identified as Seyitan took to her social media page to accuse award-winning singer, Dbanj of raping her in 2018.

Fast forward to 17th, June 2020, Dbanj responded to those allegations with a law suit and according to reports making the rounds, got the lady arrested and made her retract her statement.

Tiwa savage, Rita Dominica and MI Abaga are among the close associates of Dbanj that have now lent their voices on the messy situation.

Tiwa savage wrote; “I hear you all and even though this is heartbreaking for me, my view is still the same. I stand strong with the victims of all sexual abuse so I say this: 1. Victims should always speak out n speak their truth 2. those found guilty must be punished to d full extent of the law.”

Actress, Rita Dominic had this to say; “It is 60 years after independence yet the police continues to allow themselves be used to intimidate citizens. Intimidating a person who cries out that he/she has been raped is the worst kind. That is like victimizing them all over again.”

“Every1 involved in detaining Ms. Babatayo have a case to answer. Keeping quiet about this only serves to shut down victims & that’s not something we should encourage in our society. Defending oneself from a rape accusation should not include intimidation of the accuser.”

Award winning Rapper, MI Abaga, wrote; “Society will not improve if we do not tear down the systemic methods by which women and girls who accuse people of violating them are silenced. There can be no sacred cows on this issue..”

We cannot say that we stand with women, and then be silent towards actions that say to all women clearly, it is better to be silent than to speak.. any abuse of power and authority can not be accepted in this regard

To the brave women like Kiki Mordi @AyodejiOsowobi and @ozzyetomi who used their platform to fight over the last few hours.. thank you for your courage and leadership.. to all organizations silently working on the behalf of victims of gender based violence.. thank you

Some days I am ashamed to be a man because of how much we have failed our sisters, mothers, friends and daughters.. today is one of those days.. and I know if I do not speak out today I will be complicit in a system that tells women.. “shut up and don’t say anything”

