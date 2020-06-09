Talented Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is celebrating her 35th birthday today and fans were on hand to mark the occasion with her.

The controversial actress shared videos of a Mercedes Benz C300 birthday gift she received from a lady known as pretiwomannn. Tonto shared videos of the powerful-looking car as she shrieked with joy after the gift was presented to her.

In the caption of the post shared, Tonto said that the car was her second gift and that it was a big surprise.

See her post below:

