Top gospel singer, Tope Alabi has released a tribute song to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s late wife, Ibidunni, TheInfong reports.

Tope Alabi made this public via her social media handle as she shared a video of the song and also disclosed that the late Ibidun will be sorely missed.

The gospel artiste in her tribute song spoke on how many people were shocked about the late Event Planner’s death and how it has left a lot of people crying. She stated that nobody wants her to leave, noting that it still feels like she should be invited to enjoy a sumptuous meal.

Recall that Ibidunni’s death was announced on Sunday, June 14, which was received with shock by all and sundry.

On Thursday, June 18, a service of songs was organised for the philanthropist in her husband’s church, Trinity House.

