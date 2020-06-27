Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was recently caught exchanging words with one of her fans on Instagram.

The mother of one was attacked by a lady identified as Patbumm on Instagram over a herbs product.

According to Patbumm, she revealed that she asked Toyin Abraham if she should discontinue the fertility herbs she purchased from her since the actress had already stopped advertising them.

Patbumm however got angry after she was unable to get any response from the person she got the herbs from.

Read all she said below;

“Am terribly disappointing in you Miss Toyin!

I bought your herbs and suddenly I was not hearing a single thing about the herbs on any of your platforms again!

As a concerned consumer I reached out to you on this platform and on every other platform I can think of to ask if it’s still safe to keep drinking the herbs since I can’t see it anyway again, there was not a single response, not from you or from any of your representatives!

That is a terrible, terrible customer relationship you’ve got there especially when it has to do with consumable goods.

You need to read more about good customer relationships as u go into serious business because being a celebrity might not be enough.

Don’t forget that one customer satisfied is more than ten more customers gained!!”

Toyin Abraham who obviously wasn’t pleased with the way she was attacked and accused wrongly, replied saying;

“@patbumm there’s nobody I didn’t respond to and I’m highly in you as well for accusing me wrongly, cos one of my distributors that didn’t even finish her stock I still did advert a few days ago so madam

I’m highly disappointed in you too”

HOT NOW