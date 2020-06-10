As you may already know, Ray Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested by the FBI whilst he was at home in his expensive mansion yesterday June 9, 2020.

According to reports circulating online, Hushpuppi and his accomplice, Woodbery ambushed a $35 million deal from an American state.

The money is supposed to procure COVID-19 ventilators for patients of suffering from the disease.

The funds were promptly traced to Hushpuppi and some of his cohorts in Dubai.

According to sources, the FBI agents are also in Nigeria at the moment to arrest other members of the syndicates that live in Nigeria.

Watch the moment he was arrested below:

In other news, Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shed more light about the arrest of Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi.

She took to her Instagram account to share the details concerning the arrest.

